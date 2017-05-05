CONCERT: Sussex Police Choir Concert at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on Saturday May 13 at 7.30pm. Admission free, entire retiring collection to Caring and Sharing Charity. Further information from Terry Morford on 01825 768524 or email termor82@gmail.com.

FINE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Arts Society next meet on Wednesday, 2pm (tea/coffee) 2.30pm start at Uckfield Civic Centre. The talk will be Ruskin and the Pre-Raphaelites by Patrick Conner. The society always welcomes visitors and new members. For further information please go to www.uckfielddfas.org.uk

OPEN GARDEN: At Clinton Lodge for NGS, Sunday May 7, Monday June 12, Monday June 26 and Monday July 31, 2pm to 5.30pm. Six acre formal and romantic garden overlooking parkland with old roses, William Pye water feature, double white and blue herbaceous borders, yew hedges, peached lime walks, copy of C17 scented herb garden, Medieval style potager, vine and rose alley, wild flower garden. Canal garden, small knot garden, shady glade and orchard. Caroline and Georgian house (not open). Admission £6, children free. Home-made teas. Telephone:01825 722952. Open for charity.

