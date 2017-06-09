FINE ART SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society next meet on Wednesday for their AGM at 2pm in Uckfield Civic Centre followed by the talk, Decadence and Dreams - Jewellery from around 1900 by Clare Phillips. The society always welcomes visitors and new members. For further information please go to www.uckfielddfas.org.uk

SUMMER ART FAIR: Bridge Arts in Uckfield Summer Fair. Uckfield’s largest annual exhibition and sale of paintings, jewellery, textiles, glass, ceramics and prints, with a selection of artists’ and makers’ work from across the south east. In addition, there is an exhibition of the children’s painting competition: Celebrate Uckfield, with the winners announced on the Saturday morning at 11am. Make it a creative day out and book a workshop for your visit at the Summer Art Fair. To add to the event, exhibitors are demonstrating at their stalls throughout the day, including mouth painter Bazza West and Adelle Scantlebury, wood block engraver. Pastel Drawing Workshop Sylvia Huggair 10am to 10.45am; Embroidery Workshop Isobel Moore 12.15pm to 1pm; Weaving Workshop Jackie Bennett 1.15pm to 2pm; Needle-Felting Workshop Ann Dishman 2.15pm to 3pm; Mandala Workshop Sarah Oyetunde 3.15pm to 4pm. Today, Friday, 3pm to 8pm. Grand Opening today, Friday, 7pm a glass of something bubbly and a chance to preview the exhibition. Special guest to be announced later. Tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Free, but donations are welcome. Weald Hall, Uckfield Civic Centre, Civic Way. Contact telephone: 078122 45030. Call to check latest times or cancellations.

OPEN GARDEN: North Hall, Open Garden for NGS Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, 2pm to 5.30pm. This quintessential cottage garden surrounding a C16 house (not open) is planted to please the senses. Roses tumble, clematis scramble and the dense and varied planting needs little support, a palette of soft colours and heady scent. Themed island beds and a moated terrace add to the many other cottage garden features. Wildlife and self-seeding encouraged. Home grown plants and scrumptious teas. Admission £4, children free. Home-made teas 2pm to 5.30pm. North Hall, Uckfield, TN22 3SA.

CLINTON LODGE: Open Garden for NGS on Monday from 2pm to 5.30pm. Also open on Monday June 26 and Monday July 31. Six acre formal and romantic garden overlooking parkland with old roses, William Pye water feature, double white and blue herbaceous borders, yew hedges, pleached lime walks, copy of C17 scented herb garden, Medieval style potager, vine and rose alley, wild flower garden. Canal garden, small knot garden, shady glade and orchard. Caroline and Georgian house (not open). Admission £6, children free. Home-made teas. Open for charity.

