FINE ART SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society next meet on Wednesday July 12, 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk, at Uckfield Civic Centre. The talk is Punch and Judy by Bertie Pearce. This is a free lecture as part of the Uckfield Festival. The society always welcomes visitors and new members. For further information please go to www.uckfielddfas.org.uk

OPEN GARDEN: North Hall, Open Garden for NGS Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, 2pm to 5.30pm. This quintessential cottage garden surrounding a C16 house (not open) is planted to please the senses. Roses tumble, clematis scramble and the dense and varied planting needs little support, a palette of soft colours and heady scent. Themed island beds and a moated terrace add to the many other cottage garden features. Wildlife and self-seeding encouraged. Home grown plants and scrumptious teas. Admission £4, children free. Home-made teas 2pm to 5.30pm. North Hall, Uckfield, TN22 3SA.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.