RULE BRITANNIA: Uckfield (Holy Cross) Choral and Buxted Symphony Orchestra present on Saturday October 7 at 7.30pm at Holy Cross Church. Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem’ Rule Britannia, Fishermen of England, Dance the Cachucha from Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers, I was Glad by Parry and more. Tickets £10 (£8 concessions) available at the door, from Gale and Woolgar or Terry Morford (termor82@gmail.com, 01825 768524). Raffle and refreshments.

ARTS SOCIETY: The Arts Society, Uckfield and Lewes (formerly Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society) next meet on Wednesday October 11, 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk entitled Lee Miller, Roland Penrose and Farley Farm by Antony Penrose at Uckfield Civic Centre.

