RULE BRITANNIA: Uckfield (Holy Cross) Choral and Buxted Symphony Orchestra present on Saturday October 7 at 7.30pm at Holy Cross Church. Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem’ Rule Britannia, Fishermen of England, Dance the Cachucha from Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers, I was Glad by Parry and more. Tickets £10 (£8 concessions) available at the door, from Gale and Woolgar or Terry Morford (termor82@gmail.com, 01825 768524). Raffle and refreshments.

ARTS SOCIETY: The Arts Society, Uckfield and Lewes (formerly Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society) next meet on Wednesday October 11, 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk entitled Lee Miller, Roland Penrose and Farley Farm by Antony Penrose at Uckfield Civic Centre.

AUTUMN FAIR: NSPCC/ChildLine Autumn Fair, Wednesday 10.30am to 2.30pm at Barnsgate Manor Vineyard. Inspiring selection of original and stylish stalls in the Ashdown Suite and Museum Barn. Stalls include our popular ‘gently used’ handbags, scarves and jewellery. Refreshments available. Ample parking.

MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION: 33rd Uckfield Model Railway Exhibition, Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22, 10am to 5pm at Uckfield Civic Centre. Come and see fantastic model railway layouts from all over the country, with model trains moving through detailed model scenery. Trade, engineering and demonstration stands. Children are free when accompanied by an adult (£6). Refreshments available from the venue’s Luxfords restaurant. Exhibition all on one level with disabled access.