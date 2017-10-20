THE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes (formerly Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society) next meet on Wednesday November 8, 2pm for tea/coffee 2.30pm talk, Dragon Imagery in Chinese Imperial Textiles by David Rosier. The meeting takes place at Uckfield Civic Centre.

MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION: 33rd Uckfield Model Railway Exhibition, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm at Uckfield Civic Centre. Come and see fantastic model railway layouts from all over the country, with model trains moving through detailed model scenery. Trade, engineering and demonstration stands. Children are free when accompanied by an adult (£6). Refreshments available from the venue’s Luxfords restaurant. Exhibition all on one level with disabled access.

FASHION SHOW: Raystede Fashion Show Charity Shop Cat Walk with donated party wear and wedding dresses all modelled by Raystede staff, Friday October 27 at Uckfield Civic Centre. Bar opens at 6.30pm, show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £6.50 (front row £7.50). For tickets please ring Raystede 01825 880475; also available to buy from Uckfield Civic Centre (cash only please).

EXHIBITION: Uckfield Art Group will be holding its popular bi-annual exhibition and sale of art work on Saturday November 4, 10am to 4pm at the Luxford Centre, Library Way. Free entry. Refreshments available and Children’s Activity Table. Luxford Centre adjoins the main car park which offers free parking.

PUPPET SHOW: The Steadfast Tin Soldier puppet show, Saturday November 4, 11am and 2pm at Uckfield Civic Centre. A unique and entrancing puppet show tells the Hans Christian Andersen tale of a tin soldier who falls in love with a beautiful paper dancer. This playful retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s poetic story uses light, projected animations and simple materials that are skilfully transformed through puppetry to create a theatrical experience that will engage and touch young hearts and minds. Recommended for children aged three years and over, the show will entrance children and adults alike. Tickets £7.50. Contact telephone: 01825 769694.