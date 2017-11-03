THE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes (formerly Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society) next meet on Wednesday, 2pm for tea/coffee 2.30pm talk, Dragon Imagery in Chinese Imperial Textiles by David Rosier. The meeting takes place at Uckfield Civic Centre.

EXHIBITION: Uckfield Art Group will be holding its popular bi-annual exhibition and sale of art work tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 4pm at the Luxford Centre, Library Way. Free entry. Refreshments available and Children’s Activity Table. Luxford Centre adjoins the main car park which offers free parking.

PUPPET SHOW: The Steadfast Tin Soldier puppet show tomorrow, Saturday, 11am and 2pm at Uckfield Civic Centre. A unique and entrancing puppet show tells the Hans Christian Andersen tale of a tin soldier who falls in love with a beautiful paper dancer. This playful retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s poetic story uses light, projected animations and simple materials that are skilfully transformed through puppetry to create a theatrical experience that will engage and touch young hearts and minds. Recommended for children aged three years and over, the show will entrance children and adults alike. Tickets £7.50. Contact telephone: 01825 769694.