CONCERT: An evening with Noel and Tricia Richards, Saturday November 25 at The Civic Centre. A concert featuring songs and conversation about love, life, friendship and faith. Event organised by Christians in Uckfield supported by Kings Church Uckfield. Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm. Tickets £6 if purchased in advance from www.trybooking.co.uk/1790. Tickets on the door £8.

Christmas Bazaar: Holy Cross Church Uckfield will be holding it’s Christmas Bazaar this Saturday from 10 am – 2 pm in the Belmont Centre (opposite the Church). We will have many Stalls including Gifts, Hampers, Homemade Cakes, Jams and Chutneys, Handmade Crafts, Tombolas, etc. For the children there will a Craft Stall, Free Face Painting and many other exciting things. Please come and support us and buy all your Christmas presents.

FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS TREES: Holy Cross Church in Uckfield will be holding their tenth annual Festival of Christmas Trees this year. This wonderful community event welcomed over 6000 people last year. The church, will be filled with over 95 Christmas trees, sponsors of which include local schools and nurseries, small businesses, charities and individuals, all imaginatively decorated. The Festival starts on Friday December 1 (Uckfield late night shopping evening) to Sunday December 3, the festival closes with a Christmas service. Activities for children will be available to include face painting, cookie decorating and a quiz and for adults a Mini Christmas Fayre. Refreshments will be available throughout the weekend to include morning coffee and mince pies, homemade lunches and afternoon tea. A barbecue and mulled wine will also be offered outside the church on the Friday night. There will be local entertainers during the Festival. Friday December 1, 10am to 9pm; Saturday December 2, 10am to 6pm; Sunday December 3, 11.30am to 4pm, 4.30pm Festival Service.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24 at the East Sussex National Resort, Uckfield. Hundreds of high quality, unique and festive gifts await you at the Country Lifestyle Luxury Christmas Gift Fair, being held at the East Sussex National Hotel. Over 50 high end gift exhibitors will be selling a huge array of gifts for the trickiest on your Christmas present list. The fair offers something for everyone, to suit every taste and every budget. Opening times are 10am to 4pm, £4 cash on the door (under 16s go free). If you attend on Thursday you will receive half price re-entry on Friday. Ample parking, and wheelchair friendly.