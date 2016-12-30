WALDRON VILLAGE NEWS Issue dated 30th December 2016

Contact : Valerie Chidson, Hassalls, Whitehouse Lane, Waldron TN21 0QX. Tel : 01435 812036. E-mail : valerie.chidson@btopenworld.com

NEW YEAR SERVICES: On Sunday 1st January there will be Holy Communion at All Saints’ at 8.00 am and Parish Eucharist also at All Saints’ at 10.00 am.

AT THE STAR: On Saturday 31st December there will be an evening of fun and surprises with a welcome glass of bubbly, three-course meal and entertainment from Ana, all for £50 per head, booked in advance with a £10 per head deposit. (Telephone 01435 812495) The party starts at 7.30 pm and there’s dancing, entertainment and the midnight countdown round the war memorial. The evening finishes around 12.30 am. The following morning, on New Year’s Day, Nick will be serving his ever-popular Brunch menu from 11.00 am until 3.00 pm. It’s a good idea to book your table in advance for that too!. Wassail will be celebrated at the pub on Saturday 14th January with an 8.00 pm start.

WALDRONELLA: Our village pantomime Waldronella , is back in rehearsal after the Christmas break.. The performances will be on Friday and Saturday 20th and 21st January at 7.30 pm in the evening and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30 pm. Tickets are £8 per head and £7 for members of Friends of Waldron Churches. Box Office 01435 812036 or buy in person at The Star ,Gemini Greetings in Heathfield High Street or from members of the cast, or contact@friendsofwaldronchurches.org.uk Please make cheques to Friends of Waldron Churches and if you’re booking from a distance, enclose a stamped addressed envelope for your tickets to be sent to you. Please note tickets are now SOLD OUT for the Saturday evening performance but there are still tickets available for Friday evening (20th at 7.30 pm) and the Saturday matinee.(21st at 2.30 pm). Don’t delay – they’re flying!

