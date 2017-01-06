NEW YEAR: Welcome to 2017, a year I have been secretly looking forward to for some time, on the principle that it must be better than 2016. So a happy New Year to all friends and anyone who takes the trouble to read this column.

WASSAIL: Wassail, a tradition dating back to pagan times, will be celebrated at the pub on Saturday January 14 with an 8pm start. It involves Morris Men, music, song, a large bowl filled with the Wassail cup (don’t ask about its contents, but it goes down scrumptiously) and red ribbons on the apple trees in the pub’s garden to encourage them to produce vast numbers of apples. Don’t miss the fun, it successfully cheers up the usual gloom of January.

WALDRONELLA: Following swiftly on, the next weekend will showcase our village pantomime Waldronella. The performances will be on Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, at 7.30pm in the evening and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are £8 per head and £7 for members of Friends of Waldron Churches. Box Office 01435 812036 or buy in person at The Star, or Gemini Greetings in Heathfield High Street. Please make cheques to Friends of Waldron Churches and if you’re booking from a distance, enclose a stamped addressed envelope for your tickets to be sent to you. Please note tickets are now sold out for the Saturday evening performance but there are still tickets available for Friday evening (January 20 at 7.30pm) and the Saturday matinee (January 21 at 2.30pm). Don’t delay, they’re selling fast.

SERVICES: Morning services this week are at St Bartholomew’s at 8am (Communion) and 10am Parish Eucharist.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.