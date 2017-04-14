EASTER SERVICES: Today is Good Friday and this most solemn of church festivals will be celebrated with devotions from noon to 1pm at St Bartholomew’s, Cross in Hand, followed with an hour of frugality and fasting from 1pm to 2pm at Culverwood (by invitation of George and Mobbs) and finally at All Saints’ from 2pm to 3pm. This Sunday is Easter Sunday and services will be held at St Bartholomew’s for Holy Communion at 8am (with first communion breakfast) and the Easter Celebration with Eucharist will be held at 10am at All Saints’.

EASTER FAMILY FUN: An Easter Family Fun Day will be held tomorrow, Saturday, at the Hardy Roberts Recreation Ground, Cross in Hand from 10am, organised by the Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club. All kinds of entertainments are promised as well as barbecue, cakes, crepes, Zorb football and lots more.

STRING THEORY: On Easter Sunday String Theory will be playing from 12.30pm at The Star and there will also be an Easter Egg Hunt. If you’ve got your diary handy, you might like to note that on June 3 there will be a French-themed evening at the pub with Django Jazz entertaining and traditional French cuisine.

SINGING FOR FUN: Everyone is welcome to join in on Tuesday at the latest gathering of Singing for Fun at the Methodist Hall Cross in Hand, at the top of Firgrove Road. Car parking is in the small car park just down from the hall on the opposite side of Firgrove Road. Singing starts at 2pm and includes well-known songs of all kinds and you don’t have to be able to read music: just sing and have fun. Refreshments provided and time for a gossip and a small charge is made to cover costs.

ROAD CLOSURE: Take note that Ragged Dog Lane (running between Whitehouse Lane and Back Lane) will be closed to through traffic (except for residential access) from Tuesday for six weeks for pipe-laying and sewage works. You are advised to avoid Ragged Dog Lane by using Whitehouse Lane or Back Lane and Burnt Oak Lane.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.