PUB QUIZ: The next pub quiz will be on Monday at 7.30pm at the Star. The cost is £8 per person which includes supper and as usual teams of six can be made up in advance or you can join up with a team when you arrive.

FRENCH EVENING: If you’ve got your diary handy, you might like to note that on June 3 there will be a French-themed evening at the pub with Django Jazz entertaining and traditional French cuisine. Book early to avoid missing out.

HAPPY MEMORIES: I was shopping in Heathfield the other day and met a mum whose daughter had been in one of our Community Plays, Waldron at War in 2004. She was looking out for a copy of the video or DVD that we made at the time, as she’d lost her copy. It reminded me how much fun we had with our Community Plays and how they seem to have created so many happy memories for people of all ages. I felt at the time that it was my favourite of all the drama productions we have done over the past sixteen years, but then, someone said in the shop this week that she had heard from a BBC employee that Waldron was still known as the village that made a film Finding Esther and I thought that perhaps that was my favourite. (I’m beginning to sound like Bruce Forsyth). The truth is that drama is a unique medium that draws out a powerful spirit that pulls a community together. We have been so lucky to demonstrate that truism in Waldron.

ROAD CLOSURE: Take note that Ragged Dog Lane (running between Whitehouse Lane and Back Lane) will be closed to through traffic (except for residential access) from Tuesday April 18 for six weeks for pipe-laying and sewage works. You are advised to avoid Ragged Dog Lane by using Whitehouse Lane or Back Lane and Burnt Oak Lane.

SERVICES: This Sunday will be St George’s Day and services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Lucy Murdoch. Parish Eucharist is at 10am. On Thursday April 27 the Annual PCC meeting will be held at All Saints’ at 7.30pm with prayers preceding it at 7pm. This is the opportunity for everyone interested to hear a report about the progress of our parish over the past year and its plans for the future.

