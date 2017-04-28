ART CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Waldron Art Club will hold its exhibition and sale in the Lucas Hall from 10.00 am until 3pm. The club which meets weekly in the hall has a number of very talented artists working in a variety of media. Make a date to drop in and you may be surprised at the high standard of exhibits. Tea and coffee free.

ELECTION: In the drama of the announcement that we’ll be going to the polls in a national election in June you could well be forgiven if you forgot that there’s another election (for the County Council) in May and that it takes place next week, on Thursday. Our polling station is the Lucas Hall which will be open from 7am until 10pm.

FRENCH EVENING: This weekend has yet another Bank Holiday on Monday (May Day) but no entertainment at the pub. However, make a note that on June 3 there will be a French-themed evening with Django Jazz entertaining and traditional French cuisine. Book early to avoid missing out.

ROAD CLOSURE: The closure period continues in Ragged Dog Lane (running between Whitehouse Lane and Back Lane) for through traffic (except for residential access) for a further five weeks for pipe-laying and sewage works. You are advised to avoid Ragged Dog Lane by using Whitehouse Lane or Back Lane and Burnt Oak Lane.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the fifth Sunday of the month and services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher George Pitcher. Morning Worship is at 10am when George will be Leader and Tim Hough will preach.

