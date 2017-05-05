HOOK FAMILY: Every now and again I hear from someone with a connection to the village, usually in search of news of their ancestors. Our publication Waldron and the Great War has generated quite a few contacts, often through internet connections. Last week I had an e-mail from Joy Higgins asking for a copy of our booklet and when I replied, she explained that her two great great uncles were listed on our war memorial. One of them, Alfred, died at Arras in March 1917 and the second brother, Archie died only days later in April at the battle of Vimy Ridge amongst the Canadian troops. He had emigrated to Canada in 1913 with his friend Percy Saunders in search of a better life and Joy was able to send me a cutting from the Sussex Agricultural Express describing their farewell party at The Star. It’s poignant to read the details of the party as these two young men set off with such high hopes for the future.

SUMMER GAMES: It’s summer according to the cricket club and the croquet club though last weekend’s icy winds might have indicated otherwise. I don’t know how many pullovers the cricketers were wearing but the croquet players were in thermals, double thickness fleeces, scarves and even one or two woolly hats. Still, the forecasts suggest increasing temperatures, so we shall keep going bravely with teeth chattering and stiff upper lips…only in England in summer. The cricket cclub will be playing The Journeymen at 2pm on the Cattam this Sunday, under the captaincy of Matthew Chambers. The croquet club will be playing down at Arlington on Saturday afternoon followed by dinner at the Old Oak.

COUNTRY MARKET: Waldron Country Market will be at Holy Cross Priory Village on Thursday between 11am and 1pm with home grown and produced goods as well as pottery, knitted and hand-sewn items and greetings cards.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the first Sunday of the month and services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher George Pitcher and Parish Eucharist is at 10am when Simon Hobbs will preside and George will preach.

