MARKET APOLOGIES: Roy Wilkinson, has asked me to apologise to all faithful followers of the Waldron County Market which usually takes place on the second Thursday of the month at Holy Cross Priory Village. It should have been happening this week but due to crossed lines at the Priory, a visit by the Bishop had been scheduled at the same time and the market had to be cancelled for this month. Unfortunately the clash was only discovered when it was too late to publicise the problem, so Roy hopes that there weren’t too many disappointed customers and assures everyone that the market will be on again next month as usual.

CHARITY SUPPORT: Three local charities have benefitted from nearly £20,000 collected by customers at the Co-op. Age Concern (Heathfield and District), Heathfield and Waldron First Responders and the Heathfield Scouts each received £6,500. Tim Williams, Chairman of the First Responders and a resident of Waldron, said this week that the grant will enable them to provide three more Public Access Defibrillators for the area and the necessary training to local people to use them. The service has fifteen unpaid volunteers who support the local ambulance service by providing trained assistance at emergency medical incidents (in response to 999 calls) until the ambulance can arrive. Since the service began in 2013, First Responders have attended over 400 emergency incidents.

ALTAR FRONTALS: Thanks to a generous legacy, St Bartholomew’s Church has been able to commission and have made beautiful new altar frontals, which will be dedicated at a special Songs of Praise service at 4pm on Sunday June 4. Now the needlewomen (and men if any come forward) of the parish are to stitch new altar kneelers. Polly Meynell is offering a free workshop to anyone who would like to help in this task, whether by completing a section or even sewing just a few stitches. Please contact Viv Durne (01435 865682) or Carollyn Stanbridge (01435 866750) if you’d like to volunteer. The workshop will take place on Friday May 26.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds on Saturday May 20 at Cransford, Little London, Heathfield by kind invitation of Arthur and Rosemary Kay. The coffee morning will take place from 10am to noon and any offers of cakes or raffle prizes would be most welcome. Ring Rosemary on 01435 812959 if you can help.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the fifth Sunday of Easter and services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher George Pitcher and Parish Eucharist is at 10am also with George as president and preacher.

