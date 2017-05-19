COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds tomorrow, Saturday, at Cransford, Little London, Heathfield by kind invitation of Arthur and Rosemary Kay. The coffee morning will take place from 10am to noon and any offers of cakes or raffle prizes would be most welcome. Ring Rosemary on 01435 812959 if you can help.

CRICKETERS: On Sunday the cricket club will play the BBC Bushmen at the Cattam starting at 2pm. On Wednesday our team will play away against Herstmonceux CC for the Oakshott Cup in an evening fixture starting at 6pm.

SINGING FOR FUN: The monthly meeting for singers takes place on Tuesday (note the different day) and will be held as usual at the Cross in Hand Methodist Hall at the top of Firgrove Road at 2pm. Favourite well-known songs and time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. Charges just cover the costs.

ALTAR FRONTALS: Thanks to a generous legacy, St Bartholomew’s Church has been able to commission and have made beautiful new altar frontals, which will be dedicated at a special Songs of Praise service at 4pm on Sunday June 4. Now the needlewomen (and men if any come forward) of the parish are to stitch new altar kneelers. Polly Meynell is offering a free workshop to anyone who would like to help in this task, whether by completing a section or even sewing just a few stitches. Please contact Viv Durne (01435 865682) or Carollyn Stanbridge (01435 866750) if you’d like to volunteer. The workshop will take place on Friday May 26.

FRENCH EVENING: There will be a French evening at the pub on Saturday June 3 with Django Jazz to entertain you. The menu du soir also has flavours of France with choices such as boeuf bourguignon, entrecote grillḗ, tarte provencale, salade nicoise, tarte au citron and crepes suzette. Our chefs for the evening are Messieurs Nicholas Botting et Alex Knight.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the sixth Sunday of Easter and services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Simon Hobbs and Parish Matins is at 10am with George Pitcher as leader and preacher.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.