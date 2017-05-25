FRENCH EVENING: There will be a French evening at the pub on Saturday June 3 with Django Jazz to entertain you. The menu du soir has flavours of France with choices such as boeuf bourguignon, entrecote grillḗ, tarte provencale, salade nicoise, tarte au citron and crepes suzette. Our chefs for the evening are Messieurs Nicholas Botting et Alex Knight.

ALTAR FRONTALS: Thanks to a generous legacy, St Bartholomew’s Church has been able to commission and have made beautiful new altar frontals, which will be dedicated at a special Songs of Praise service at 4pm on Sunday June 4. Now the needlewomen of the parish are to stitch new altar kneelers. Polly Meynell is offering a free workshop to anyone who would like to help in this task, whether by completing a section or even sewing just a few stitches. Please contact Viv Durne (01435 865682) or Carollyn Stanbridge (01435 866750) if you’re interested, but hurry, because the workshop is today. It will run from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: The next pub quiz will be on Monday June 26 at 7.30pm and will be in support of The Youth Counselling project. The subject of stress in young people due to on-line bullying or the demands made on them of reaching the standards expected of them in passing exams, leading in some cases to self-harm and depression is one that has caused much discussion recently. The Youth Counselling project aims to reach out to our troubled young to help them before they reach crisis point. The charge for the evening is £10 which includes the quiz and supper and all profits go to this worthwhile project. Teams are made up of six people and please book your table in advance at the pub.

FSW FUND-RAISER: Make a note in your diary of a fabulous evening at the Bluebell Vineyard in aid of Family Support Work. The event will be held on Tuesday August 15 from 5pm for a tour of the vineyard and winery to hear the story of this remarkable Sussex success, plus three glasses of Bluebell sparkling wine and a sumptuous buffet. Tickets are £60 per head and are available from Rosemary Kay (01435 812959) or Mary Everett (01435 812488). The vineyard is in Sliders Lane, Furners Green TN22 3RU.

INDIAN ADVENTURING: Gill Roles will be giving an illustrated talk (with supper) about her recent trip to India, on Friday July 7 at the Lucas Hall in Waldron. Arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and the evening will end at 10.30pm. Curry will be served (or a ploughman’s for those who can’t eat curry) but bring your own drink. Tickets are £15 per head with all proceeds going to the Heathfield Millennium Green. Contact Gill on 01435 863989 for details and to buy tickets.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds on Saturday June 17 at Leopard’s Mill, Hanging Birch Lane, Horam by kind invitation of Chris and Sue Macklin. If you’d like to help with making or serving coffee, making and/or selling cakes, donating raffle prizes or just generally giving a helping hand, please contact Rosemary Kay on 01435 812959.

SERVICES: This Sunday, services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Lucy Murdoch and Parish Eucharist is at 10am with George Pitcher as leader and preacher.

