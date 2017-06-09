OPEN GARDEN: The beautiful garden at Lark Rise, Whitehouse Lane in Waldron (roses a speciality) will be open on Saturday June 17 from 11am to 5pm (last entry 4pm). Morning coffee and afternoon tea with home-made cakes will be served, and to add to the visual delights, there will also be an art exhibition with local artists showing their work. Admission is £3 for adults and children may come free. Proceeds will go to Family Support Work, the Sussex charity for children and families in need.

COFFEE MORNING: On the same day (Saturday June 17) there will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds at Leopard’s Mill, Hanging Birch Lane, Horam by kind invitation of Chris and Sue Macklin. If you’d like to help with making or serving coffee, making and/or selling cakes, donating raffle prizes or just generally giving a helping hand, please contact Rosemary Kay on 01435 812959.

MIDSUMMER 10K: Heathfield Road Runners will be holding their annual road race on Sunday June 25. Beginning at 10am from the Cross in Hand end of Back Lane, the runners will set off down the Lane, then turn right into Browns Lane, left into Firgrove Road, left again down North Street through Waldron then via Lions Green past Burnt House Farm, and returning up Hanging Birch Lane and Back Lane to Cross in Hand. Most of the runners should be back within an hour and the course is always well-marshalled but the Club asks for our tolerance if any of us are inconvenienced. (Judging by previous years, the inconvenience is minimal). Any encouragement to the runners en-route would no doubt be welcomed, so give them a wave as they pass you.

QUIZ NIGHT: The next pub quiz will be on Monday June 26 at 7.30pm and will be in support of The Youth Counselling Project. This project has been set up in response to the growing number of children and teenagers in our county who are suffering from mental health issues. Each student engages in a programme of counselling for one school term, which is carefully monitored to make sure of its effectiveness. The quiz will be held as usual at The Star and the charge for the evening is £10, which includes the quiz and supper and all profits go to this worthwhile project. Teams are made up of six people and please book your table in advance.

SERVICES: This Sunday is Trinity, and services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Lucy Murdoch and Parish Eucharist is at 10am with Lucy again presiding and preaching.

