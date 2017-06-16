OPEN GARDEN: It’s tomorrow, Saturday, for the gorgeous garden at Lark Rise, Whitehouse Lane in Waldron to be open from 11am to 5pm (last entry 4pm). Morning coffee and afternoon tea with home-made cakes will be served, and to add to the visual delights, there will also be an art exhibition with local artists showing their work. Admission is £3 for adults and children may come free. Proceeds will go to Family Support Work, the Sussex charity for children and families in need.

COFFEE MORNING: Also tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds at Leopard’s Mill, Hanging Birch Lane, Horam by kind invitation of Chris and Sue Macklin. If you’d like to help with making or serving coffee, making and/or selling cakes, donating raffle prizes or just generally giving a helping hand, please contact Rosemary Kay on 01435 812959.

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: The Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association will be holding a Barbecue on Saturday June 24 from 12.30pm. It will be held at Paines Corner, Swife Lane, Broad Oak by kind invitation of Richard and Wendy Ridley and it’s open to members and for the wider community to publicise the Assocation and what it does in partnership with our twin town Forges les Eaux in Normandy. The cost will be £10 to include all food and drinks, payable on the day. Contact Lesley Fullalove (01435 865965) if you’d like to come or Gill Temple (01435 812861). Equally, if you would be willing to make a salad or a dessert, please let them know.

MIDSUMMER 10K: Heathfield Road Runners will be holding their annual road race round the lanes through Waldron, Lions Green and starting and finishing in Cross in Hand on Sunday June 25. Most of the runners should be back within an hour and the course is always well-marshalled but the Club asks for our tolerance if any of us are inconvenienced. (Judging by previous years, the inconvenience is minimal).

QUIZ NIGHT: The next pub quiz will be on Monday June 26 at 7.30pm and will be in support of The Youth Counselling Project. This project has been set up in response to the growing number of children and teenagers in our county who are suffering from mental health issues. The quiz will be held as usual at The Star and the charge for the evening is £10, which includes the quiz and supper and all profits go to this worthwhile project. Teams are made up of six people and please book your table in advance.

DRAMAS: Waldron has always had an appetite for drama and this year we’re getting more than usual. In August we will receive our annual visit from the Rude Mechanicals with a new play which sounds terrific fun. The Commercial Traveller is a love story which is funny, romantic and moving and demonstrates how young love wins over money and power to solve all problems. The performance will be on Thursday August 10 and will be in the field behind The Star, starting at 7.30pm. Bring your own chairs and wrap up as warmly as appropriate (it’s summer, after all). Tickets are £16 for adults plus concessions, and are obtainable by ringing 01323 501260, or on line at www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk

MORE: What’s more, the pub is involved in a new venture called the Inn Crowd, which is bringing live performances to rural pubs. It’s a three-year long project intended to help reinforce pubs as central to rural communities, by bringing exceptional live events to new audiences. Sounds a great idea. The first will be on July 26 at 7.30pm and is called Around the World in Eight Mistakes with Sophie Walker who has won awards for the Best UK Spoken Word Show. It’s a rip-roaring roam round the world from the USSR all the way to present-day London, via Washington DC, North Vietnam and the Ugandan war, an incredible real story, all told in a frank, honest and humorous way. You’ll meet laughter and surprise at every twist and turn in this whirlwind of an adventure. Tickets are £15 each (to include barbecue and performance in marquee) and are on sale in the coffee-shop or the Star. Bring your own chair. The second event will be a cabaret performance of The Full Bronte with Scary Little Girls which will be on September 13. It has been a sell-out success in Edinburgh and the Brighton Festival and sounds brilliantl. More details about this later.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Paul Cox and Morning Worship is at 10am with George Pitcher leading and preaching.

