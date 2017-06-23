JUNE: Hardly dare say it, but we’re having a proper summer. And not an English summer of two hot days and a thunderstorm, but days and days and I love it. Last weekend’s open garden at Lark Rise was a storming success (I hear that over £700 was raised for Family Support Work) with the rose walk heavy with scented roses and entwined clematis, the wild garden looking picture-postcard wild (well, it would be), the vegetable garden looking as if it could feed the entire village with lettuce and an art exhibition for added pleasure. Also on the same day was a fundraiser for the church at Leopard’s Mill which drew a good crowd wearing sun hats and flowery dresses/shirts and we all felt suitably blessed with sun and scrumptious cake.

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: And so to this weekend when, if the weather obeys the forecasters, we should have another beautiful weekend. That will be perfect for the Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association Barbecue tomorrow, Saturday, from 12.30pm. It will be held at Paines Corner, Swife Lane, Broad Oak by kind invitation of Richard and Wendy Ridley and it’s open to members and the wider community, to publicise the association and what it does in partnership with our twin town Forges les Eaux in Normandy. The cost will be £10 to include all food and drinks, payable on the day. Contact Lesley Fullalove (01435 865965) if you’d like to come or Gill Temple (01435 812861). Equally, if you would be willing to make a salad or a dessert, please let them know.

MIDSUMMER 10K: Heathfield Road Runners will be holding their annual road race round the lanes through Waldron, Lions Green and starting and finishing in Cross in Hand on Sunday. Most of the runners should be back within an hour and the course is always well-marshalled but the club asks for our tolerance if any of us are inconvenienced. (Judging by previous years, the inconvenience is minimal).

QUIZ NIGHT: The pub quiz will be on Monday at 7.30pm and will be in support of The Youth Counselling Project. This project has been set up in response to the growing number of children and teenagers in our county who are suffering from mental health issues. The quiz will be held as usual at The Star and the charge for the evening is £10, which includes the quiz and supper and all profits go to this worthwhile project. Contact the pub to let them know if you would like to book a table/s and teams will as usual be made up of six brains.

SING A SONG: Signing for fun for everyone meets on Tuesday at 2pm at Methodist Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. It is what it says on the tin, an afternoon to let you air your lungs with singing well-known songs and meeting other cheerful people. Do come. The group will then take a break until September.

DRAMAS: Waldron has always had an appetite for drama and this year we’re getting more than usual. In August we will receive our annual visit from the Rude Mechanicals with a new play which sounds terrific fun. The Commercial Traveller is a love story demonstrates how young love wins over money and power to solve all problems. The performance will be on Thursday August 10 and will be in the field behind The Star, starting at 7.30pm. Bring your own chairs and wrap up as warmly as appropriate. Tickets are £16 for adults plus concessions, and are obtainable by ringing 01323 501260, or on line at www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk

MORE: The pub is also involved in a new venture called the Inn Crowd, which is bringing live performances to rural pubs. It’s a three-year long project intended to help reinforce pubs as central to rural communities, by introduce exceptional live events to new audiences. The first will be on July 26 at 7.30pm and is called Around the World in Eight Mistakes with Sophie Walker who has won awards for the Best UK Spoken Word Show. It’s a rip-roaring roam round the world from the USSR all the way to present-day London, an incredible, real story, all told in a frank, honest and humorous way. You’ll meet laughter and surprise at every twist and turn. Tickets are £15 each (to include barbecue and performance in marquee) and are on sale in the coffee-shop or the Star. Bring your own chair. The second event will be a cabaret performance of The Full Bronte with Scary Little Girls which will be on September 13. It has been a sell-out success in Edinburgh and the Brighton Festival and sounds brilliant. More details about this later.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher George Pitcher and Parish Eucharist is at 10am with George Pitcher leading and preaching.

