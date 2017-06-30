SUMMER EXTRAVAGANZA: Our local Church of England Primary School at Sheepsetting Lane, Cross in Hand will be holding its annual Swimming Gala tomorrow, Saturday, from 9.30am to midday, followed by the Summer Fair which will go on until 3pm. Everyone is welcome from the local community to join in the fun and Sian Howell, the Chair of the Friends of the school, writes that they have the most amazing set of raffle prizes this year including tickets to see An American in Paris the hit show in London plus a night’s stay for two at the 5-star luxury hotel One Aldwych. Head Teacher Sarah Massheder says that they look on this day as an opportunity to welcome the local community as well as neighbours and friends to show off the school, as well as earning valuable funds. Music will be provided by local singer-songwriter Jason Lines and students from East Sussex Dance Studios and Diamond Dance will perform. Sounds a lovely afternoon, so come along and enjoy.

GREAT RESULT: I hear that the Open Garden and Art Exhibition last week at Lark Rise has raised a magnificent £900 for Family Support Work, a fantastic outcome which made all the advance hard work worthwhile. The charity supports children and families in need in Sussex. Another event for the same charity is a tour of the Bluebell Vineyard at Furners Green on August 15 and tickets are available from Mrs Rosemary Kaye (01435 812959) or Mrs Mary Everett (01435 812488) priced at £60 each to include the tour plus three glasses of sparkling wine and a sumptuous buffet.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds on Saturday July 15 from 10am to noon at 9, Springwood Road, Heathfield by kind invitation of Roger and Caroline Dixon. Any help you might like to offer with making or serving coffee, making and/or selling cakes, donating raffle prizes or just being useful would be most welcome, and Rosemary Kay (01435 812959) would love to hear from you.

AROUND THE WORLD: There’s to be a special performance of Around the World in Eight Mistakes by Sophia Walker on Wednesday July 26 in the pub garden (weather permitting) at 7.30pm. Sophia is the Best UK Spoken Word Show Award winner and comes to us as one of the performers from The Inn Crowd, which supports rural pubs throughout the south-east by putting on high quality live literature events. The Inn Crowd is supported by Arts Council England which subsidises the event. Tickets are £15 each include a barbecue supper and are available from the Star, the coffee shop (open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings) or by phoning 01435 812495. Please bring a folding chair as the event is outdoors or in the marquee. Do come and support this new initiative.

FAMILY FUN DAY: On Sunday August 6 Rotary are organising a Family Fun Day from noon to 5pm on our recreation ground (the Cattam) with lots of family activities and a Classic Car Rally. There’ll be music and a barbecue and profits will be shared between the Friends of Waldron Churches and Family Support Work.

THE RUDES: That great outdoor theatre company the Rude Mechanicals will bring their latest drama The Commercial Traveller to Waldron on Thursday August 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available now (£16 plus concessions) by ringing 01323 501260 and online at www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk . ‘Funny, romantic and moving, the play demonstrates the gritty determination to overcome an apparently unassailable problem through absolute love’ says their publicity. Book soon as tickets are frequently sold out before the performance. Bring a chair, dress warmly and come prepared to be charmed.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Lucy Murdoch and Parish Eucharist is at 10am with George Pitcher presiding.

