EXEUNT: Two stalwarts of the Waldron Parish community have left us in the past few weeks, Dorothy Slyfield and Fr Peter Jameson. Dorothy was a career teacher and served the Girl Guide movement for many years, was a County President for Surrey and received an MBE for her efforts in 2002. She was a regular member of the congregation at St Bartholomew’s and had until recently been active, with her lifelong friend Marion, in organising Linked Hands, for the lonely or housebound members of our parish community. Dorothy’s funeral will take place today, Friday, at Eastbourne Crematorium at 10.45am, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at St Bartholomew’s, Cross in Hand at midday. Everyone is welcome at both or either service. There are likely to be many visitors at the Thanksgiving service, some coming from far afield, so local members of the congregation are asked to park at the Heathfield Rugby Club leaving preferential parking places outside St Bart’s for visitors. Following the service there will be refreshments at Holy Cross Priory, Cross in Hand.

PETER JAMESON: Father Peter passed away peacefully in the morning of Monday this week after a short illness. He had been a resident of Waldron for decades and ministered to the parish as an Assistant Priest, taking services and preaching regularly both at All Saints’ and St Bartholomew’s. His great love was music and he sang in the church choir and was an active member of the Heathfield Choral Society. Woe betide anyone who avoided Fr Peter’s persuasive invitation to attend their concerts, as he bustled about with a cheerful smile, waving tickets for sale. The choir has been invited to sing at the Requiem Mass for him, which will be held at St Bartholomew’s, date as yet unknown.

COUNTRY MARKET: This month’s Country Market will be on Thursday, Holy Cross Priory 11am to 1pm. All are welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds on Saturday July 15 from 10am to noon at 9 Springwood Road, Heathfield by kind invitation of Roger and Caroline Dixon. Any help you might like to offer with making or serving coffee, making and/or selling cakes, donating raffle prizes or just being useful would be most welcome, and Rosemary Kay (01435 812959) would love to hear from you.

THE INN CROWD: There’s to be a special performance of Around the World in Eight Mistakes by Sophia Walker on Wednesday July 26 in the pub garden (weather permitting) at 7.30pm. Sophia is the Best UK Spoken Word Show Award winner and comes to us as one of the performers from The Inn Crowd, which supports rural pubs throughout the south-east by putting on high quality live literature events. The Inn Crowd is supported by Arts Council England which subsidises the cost of putting on the programme. Tickets for this event are £15 each including a barbecue supper and are available from the Star, the coffee shop (open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings) or by phoning 01435 812495. Please bring a folding chair as the event is in a marquee in the pub garden.. Do come and support this new initiative.

FAMILY FUN DAY: On Sunday August 16, Rotary are organising a Family Fun Day from noon to 5pm on our recreation ground (the Cattam) with lots of family activities and a Classic Car Rally. There’ll be music and a barbecue and profits will be shared between the Friends of Waldron Churches and Family Support Work.

THE RUDES: That great outdoor theatre company the Rude Mechanicals will bring their latest drama The Commercial Traveller to Waldron on Thursday August 10 at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available now (£16 plus concessions) by ringing 01323 501260 and online at www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk. Funny, romantic and moving, the play demonstrates the gritty determination to overcome an apparently unassailable problem through absolute love’ says their publicity. Book soon as tickets are frequently sold out before the performance. Bring a chair, dress warmly and come prepared to be charmed.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher George Pitcher and Parish Eucharist is at 10am also with George preaching and presiding.

