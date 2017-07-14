PETER JAMESON: Father Peter passed away peacefully last week after a short illness. He had been a resident of Waldron for decades and ministered to the Parish as an Assistant Priest, taking services and preaching regularly both at All Saints’ and St Bartholomew’s. His great love was music and he sang in the church choir and was an active member of the Heathfield Choral Society. Peter requested a Requiem Mass and the parish choir will be in attendance and the Choral Society will sing two anthems at the service which will be held at St Bartholomew’s on Friday July 28 starting at 11am. Father David Charles will conduct the service and Reverend Jane Sherwin will preach. I hear that the church will be packed with so many singers, plus Peter’s many clergy friends, so please come prepared to park at the rugby club car park and walk to the church, and also, when the church is full, to sit in the marquee which will be put up to accommodate the anticipated congregation. There will be a reception afterwards at the Holy Cross Priory. More details to follow.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds tomorrow,

Saturday from 10am to noon at 9, Springwood Road, Heathfield by kind invitation of Roger and Caroline Dixon. Any help you might like to offer with making or serving coffee, making and/or selling cakes, donating raffle prizes or just being useful would be most welcome, and Rosemary Kay (01435 812959) would love to hear from you.

THE INN CROWD: There’s to be a special performance of Around the World in Eight Mistakes by Sophia Walker on Wednesday July 26 in the pub garden (weather permitting) at 7.30pm. Sophia is the Best UK Spoken Word Show Award winner and comes to us as one of the performers from The Inn Crowd, which supports rural pubs throughout the south-east by putting on high quality live literature events. The Inn Crowd is supported by Arts Council England which subsidises the cost of putting on the programme. Tickets for this event are £15 each including a barbecue supper and are available from the Star, the coffee shop (open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings) or by phoning 01435 812495. Please bring a folding chair as the event is in a marquee in the pub garden.. Do come and support this new initiative.

FAMILY FUN DAY: On Sunday August 6, Rotary are organising a Family Fun Day from noon to 5pm on our recreation ground (the Cattam) with lots of family activities and a Classic Car Rally. There’ll be music and a barbecue and profits will be shared between the Friends of Waldron Churches and Family Support Work. Please note the date is August 6 (it was printed incorrectly in last week’s edition).

THE RUDES: That great outdoor theatre company the Rude Mechanicals will bring their latest drama The Commercial Traveller to Waldron on Thursday August 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available now (£16 plus concessions) by ringing 01323 501260 and online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk. ‘Funny, romantic and moving, the play demonstrates the gritty determination to overcome an apparently unassailable problem through absolute love’ says their publicity. Book soon as tickets are frequently sold out before the performance. Bring a chair, dress warmly and come prepared to be charmed.

4 IN A BAR: Back in the Spring a delightful quartet of singers were due to give a concert in All Saints’ in support of the Friends of Waldron Churches, but the illness of one of their number forced a postponement. Now a new date has been arranged, so please put November 22 in your diaries when the quartet will perform a programme of their unique mix of close harmony folk, spirituals and madrigals. I was lucky enough to hear them sing last weekend and they’re great fun to hear. The programme will finish at about 8.30pm in time for a quick scamper across the road to the pub for supper. You’re advised to book your meal in advance and choose from a special menu to help the chefs cope with the anticipated pressure on the kitchen. If you bought tickets back in the Spring you can still use them for the new date, but tickets for those who didn’t purchase them before, will be available shortly in the pub or the village coffee shop, price £5 each. I’ll let you know when they go on sale.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Rev Paul Cox and Parish Matins is at 10am with Rev George Pitcher preaching and presiding. There will be a CTH (Churches Together in Heathfield) celebration of Evening Prayer at St Bartholomew’s at 6.30pm.

