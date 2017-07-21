THE INN CROWD: Award winner Sophia Walker will be our guest performer at a special performance of Around the World in Eight Mistakes on Wednesday in the pub garden. She comes to us from The Inn Crowd, which supports rural pubs throughout the south-east by putting on high quality live literature events. The Inn Crowd is supported by Arts Council England which subsidises the cost of putting on the programme. Tickets for this event are £15 each including a barbecue supper and are available from the Star, the coffee shop (open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings) or by phoning 01435 812495. Please bring a folding chair and come and support this new initiative.

PETER JAMESON: There will be a Requiem Mass for Father Peter Jameson on Friday July 28 at St Bartholomew’s. He died two weeks ago and was much-loved in the parish and further afield. His great love was music and he sang in the church choir and was an active member of the Heathfield Choral Society. The parish choir will be in attendance and the Choral Society will sing two anthems at the service which will start at 11am. Father David Charles will conduct the service and Reverend Jane Sherwin will preach. The church will undoubtedly be packed with so many singers, plus Peter’s many clergy friends, so to avoid traffic problems, members of the local congregation are asked to park at the rugby club car park and walk to the church. When the church is full, there will be additional seating n the marquee which will be put up to accommodate the anticipated congregation. There will be a reception afterwards at the Holy Cross Priory.

LONG MAN MORRIS: There will be a performance by Long Man Morris in the square outside the Star on Friday July 28 starting at about 8pm. Passing traffic please note that there will be dancers and audience in large numbers, so please be patient. Better still, stop your engine and watch the fun.

STRING THEORY: The popular music group String Theory will be performing at lunchtime on Sunday July 30 at the Star.

FAMILY FUN DAY: On Sunday August 6, Rotary are organising a Family Fun Day from noon to 5pm on our recreation ground (the Cattam). There’ll be a Classic Car Rally for petrol heads, a beer stall and burgers and bangers, croquet for beginners (try your hand under the guidance of County player Jolyon Creasey), a bouncy castle, races and face-painting for the children, afternoon tea with Prosecco, a tombola and book stall and profits will be shared between the Friends of Waldron Churches and Family Support Work. It should be a great afternoon.

THE RUDES: That great outdoor theatre company the Rude Mechanicals will bring their latest drama The Commercial Traveller to Waldron on Thursday August 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available now (£16 plus concessions) by ringing 01323 501260 and online at www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk . ‘Funny, romantic and moving,

the play demonstrates the gritty determination to overcome an apparently insoluble problem through absolute love’ says their publicity. Book soon as tickets are frequently sold out before the performance. Bring a chair, dress warmly and come prepared to be charmed.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Rev George Pitcher and Parish Eucharist is at 10am with Rev George Pitcher presiding and Rev Simon Hobbs preaching.

