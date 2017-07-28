REQUIEM MASS: There will be a Requiem Mass for Father Peter Jameson today at St Bartholomew’s starting at 11am. Father David Charles will conduct the service and Reverend Jane Sherwin will preach. A large congregation is expected, with our parish choir and singers from the Heathfield Choral Society and Father Peter’s many clergy friends, so to avoid traffic problems, members of the local congregation are asked to park at the rugby club car park and walk to the church. There will be additional seating in the marquee which will be put up to accommodate the anticipated numbers. There will be a reception afterwards at the Holy Cross Priory.

LONG MAN MORRIS: There will be a performance by Long Man Morris in the square outside the Star this evening, Friday, starting at about 8pm. Passing traffic please note that there will be dancers and audience in large numbers in the road, so please be patient. Better still, stop your engine and watch the fun.

STRING THEORY: The popular music group String Theory will be performing at lunchtime on Sunday at the Star.

FAMILY FUN DAY: On Sunday August 6, Rotary is organising a Family Fun Day from noon to 5pm on our recreation ground (the Cattam). There’ll be a Classic Car Rally for petrol heads, a beer stall and burgers and bangers, croquet for beginners (try your hand under the guidance of County player Jolyon Creasey), a bouncy castle, races and face-painting for the children, afternoon tea with Prosecco, a tombola and book stall. Profits will be shared between the Friends of Waldron Churches and Family Support Work.

THE RUDES: That great outdoor theatre company the Rude Mechanicals will bring their latest romantic drama The Commercial Traveller to Waldron on Thursday August 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available now (£16 plus concessions) by ringing 01323 501260 and online at www.therudeme chanicaltheatre.co.uk . Book soon as tickets are frequently sold out before the performance. It’s outdoors, so bring a chair, dress warmly and come prepared to be charmed. SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Rev George Pitcher and Parish Eucharist is at 10am with Lucy Murdoch presiding and Rev George Pitcher preaching.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.