PASSCHENDAELE: There were Waldron boys at Passchendaele. Frank and Charlie, Eddie, Percy, George, Charles, Cecil, and Len died in the Ypres area that black year of the Great War. They were just eight out of the 15 men who perished in 1917 from our little parish. In 2015 a group from the village visited Ypres to see the battlefield and lay crosses on the graves of each of our boys. We stood in the Menin Gate at 8pm one evening, heard the Last Post sounded, laid a wreath from the village in memory of all those men who died, some with no known grave, and remembered the sacrifice of those ordinary lads. They were our boys, most of them born in Waldron, who went to the village school, sang in the church choir, played football and cricket for the village, whose parents still lived in and around this green patch of England. We should never forget them.

SOPHIA ROUND THE WORLD: Last week Sophia Walker came to Waldron and gave us a performance that left us all thinking. Sophia has spent most of her short life (she’s 32) moving from place to place in search, of herself. Some of her adventures were funny and several were plain terrifying, including a visit to Uganda where she found herself in a war zone. The wonder for all of us listeners was that she has survived, apparently fairly intact. She came to us through a new initiative, nicknamed The Inn Crowd, grant-aided by the Arts Council, which part-finances and organises arts events in rural pubs. It’s an absolutely brilliant idea which deserves supporting by all of us. After Sophia’s visit I suspect there will be even more local people who will want to support the next event, again through the same initiative. I hear it’s The Full Bronte by a duo of performance artists who call themselves The Scary Little Girls. The date to pencil in your diaries is September 13. More details when it’s all confirmed.

FAMILY FUN DAY: On Sunday, Rotary is organising a Family Fun Day from noon to 5pm on our recreation ground (the Cattam). There’ll be a Classic Car Rally, a beer stall and burgers and bangers, croquet for beginners (try your hand under the guidance of County player Jolyon Creasey), a bouncy castle, races and face-painting for the children, afternoon tea with Prosecco, a tombola and book stall. Profits will be shared between the Friends of Waldron Churches and Family Support Work.

COUNTRY MARKET: This month’s Country Market will be on Thursday at Holy Cross Priory. All your favourite things will be on sale, including home-made food, cakes and preserves, fresh vegetables in season, cards and lots more.

THE RUDES: Our favourite outdoor theatre company the Rude Mechanicals will bring their latest romantic drama The Commercial Traveller to Waldron, in the field behind the pub on the evening of the same date, Thursday August 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available now (£16 plus concessions) by ringing 01323 501260 and online at www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk. Check on the above number that there are still tickets as they are sometimes sold out before the performance. It’s outdoors, so bring a chair, dress warmly and come prepared to be amused.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am with president and preacher Rev George Pitcher and Parish Eucharist is at 10am with also with George presiding and preaching. Make a note that on August 13 we will hold our Lammas Service in the Barn at Heronsdale in Moat Lane at 10am. The 8am Communion service will be at St Bartholomew’s.

