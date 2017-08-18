ASH TREE FAREWELL: The huge ash tree behind the church has been cut down and is a rather sad truncated sight now. Unfortunately despite every effort over several years, it had rotted badly and was judged to be potentially dangerous both to the church building and also to walkers passing beneath it on the footpath. Nonetheless, it’s sad to see it go, as we imagine the sights and sounds it has borne witness to over the years.

FULL BRONTE: Deborah and Paul Lefort have booked another event for our delectation through the Arts Council funded “Inn Crowd”. This is a three-year long project intended to help reinforce the pub as central to rural communities. It creates a unique performing environment for some of the UK’s most talented young artists and performers and gives opportunities to try out new acts in front of an enthusiastic audience. For villages like ours, this is a great opportunity to see and hear what’s out there at the Edinburgh or Brighton Festivals, and do it without leaving our home patch. So make a note in your diaries that our next visitors will be Scary Little Girls with their entertainment “The Full Bronte”. It’s an affectionate tribute to our favourite literary sisters, their life and times and it’s performed with tongues firmly in cheeks, I hear. It includes story-telling, music, audience games and sketches, creating wuthering delights and some hysterical errors. The date will be Wednesday September 13 at 7.30 at the Star and tickets will go on sale shortly. More details as soon as I have them.

SERVICES: This Sunday August 20th both services will be held at All Saints’. Simon Hobbs will be president and preacher at 8.00 am Holy Communion, and Tim Hough will lead and preach at the 10.00 am Morning Worship.

