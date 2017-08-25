FULL BRONTE: Deborah and Paul have booked another event for our delectation through the Arts Council funded Inn Crowd. Our next visitors will be Scary Little Girls on Wednesday September 13 in the garden at The Star at 7.30pm with their entertainment The Full Bronte. It’s an affectionate tribute to our favourite literary sisters, their life and times and it’s performed with tongues firmly in cheeks, I hear. It includes story-telling, music, audience games and sketches, creating wuthering delights and some hysterical errors. Tickets are now on sale at £15 per head (including supper), available from the pub or from the Community Coffee Shop (open Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Friday 10am to 2.30pm), or ring 01435 812495. The performance will be in the garden, so please bring your own folding chair and dress warmly.

LE MARCHE: August Bank Holiday Monday is the day of Heathfield’s famous Anglo-French Le Marchḗ when Station Road closes to through traffic and the French (and British) stall holders move in. Great fun all round but you’ll have to get there early to park on the outskirts of the town and take the shuttle bus in. Don’t miss it.

CON BRIO: There’s jazz, soul, folk and rock ‘n roll at The Star on Saturday September 2 when Con Brio performs.

WALKING FOR ST WILF’S: The annual Starlight Stroll to raise money for our local hospice, St Wilfrid’s in Eastbourne will take place on Saturday September 2. The route extends for six miles along the seafront and you can sponsor a walker if you don’t feel you can do it yourself. Good luck to everyone taking part.

SERVICES: This Sunday both services will be held at St Bartholomew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Rev Paul Cox will be president and preacher at 8am Holy Communion, and Rev George Pitcher will preside and preach at Parish Eucharist at 10am.

