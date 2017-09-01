WALKING FOR ST WILF’S: The annual Starlight Stroll to raise money for our local hospice,St Wilfrid’s in Eastbourne will take place tomorrow, Saturday. The route extends for six miles along the seafront and you can sponsor a walker if you don’t feel you can do it yourself. I will be doing the walk and have undertaken to match any sponsorship that I raise from friends and family, so if you’d like to sponsor me, please let me know (valerie.chidson@btopenworld.com) and I’ll write you on to my list. Good luck to everyone taking part.

CON BRIO: There’s jazz, soul, folk and rock ‘n roll at The Star tomorrow, Saturday, when Con Brio performs in the evening.

COUNTRY MARKET: Waldron Country Market will be open for business this Thursday at Holy Cross Priory from 11am to 1pm with all the usual food, cakes, fresh vegetables and cards for sale.

FULL BRONTE: Our next Inn Crowd visitors will be Scary Little Girls on Wednesday September 13 in the garden at The Star at 7.30pm with their entertainment The Full Bronte. It’s an affectionate tribute to our favourite literary sisters, their life and times and it’s performed with tongues firmly in cheeks, I hear. Tickets are now on sale at £15 per head (including supper), available from the pub or from the Community Coffee Shop (open Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Friday 10am to 2.30pm), or ring 01435 812495. The performance will be in the garden, so please bring your own folding chair and dress warmly.

SERVICES: This Sunday both morning services will be held at All Saints’. Rev George Pitcher will preside and preach at 8am Holy Communion, and at Parish Eucharist at 10am.

