STARLIGHT STROLL: The sponsored walk (otherwise known as the Starlight Stroll) to raise money for our local hospice, St Wilfrid’s in Eastbourne, duly took place last Saturday. It was a beautiful evening and with the moon casting a glowing light on the sea, it looked like a theatrical scene from a stage set. The route went along the seafront to Holy Well where there was a trio playing calming music and a display of lanterns, each of which was in memory of someone who had been in the Hospice. The walkers (about 550 of them) included whole families, from small children (and even one or two babies in buggies) to grandparents, and lots between. Starting and finishing at the Redoubt, everyone could take the walk at their own pace, and were all rewarded with a medal at the end. It was a memorable and uplifting evening and we all hope for a great result with a target of £45,000 to raise. Fingers crossed and I’ll let you know the final total when it is announced.

COUNTRY MARKET: Waldron Country Market will be open for business next Thursday September 15 at Holy Cross Priory from 11am to 1pm with all the usual food, cakes, fresh vegetables and cards for sale. Apologies that I gave you the wrong date in last week’s edition.

FULL BRONTE: Waldron plays host to the Scary Little Girls on Wednesday September 13, in the garden at The Star at 7.30 pm with their entertainment The Full Bronte. This received huge applause at the Edinburgh and Brighton Festivals so we’re very lucky to be on their UK tour. (Edinburgh, Brighton and Waldron has a certain ring to it). It’s an affectionate tribute to our favourite literary sisters, their life and times and it’s performed with tongues firmly in cheeks. Tickets are now on sale at £15 per head (which includes supper in the interval), available from the pub or from the Community Coffee Shop (open Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Friday 10am to 2.30pm), or ring 01435 812495. The performance will probably be in the garden, so please bring your own folding chair and dress warmly.

SINGING FOR FUN: It’s the new term for Singing for Fun for Everyone which starts on Monday, at 2pm in Cross in Hand Methodist Hall at the top of Firgrove Road.(Parking on the left if you’re driving down the hill from The Street). You will be singing favourite well-known songs and everyone is encouraged to bring along suggestions and music for the group. There will be time for refreshment and there’s a small charge to cover expenses.

ORGAN RECITAL: There will be an organ recital by Andrew Benians (of St Dunstan’s Mayfield) at All Saints’ on Saturday October 7 at 7pm, in support of the Friends of Waldron Churches. Tickets are £5 each and are available either from The Star or from Ian Dixon (01435 813363).

SERVICES: This Sunday, both morning services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Rev George Pitcher will preside and preach at 8am Holy Communion, and Simon Hobbs will preside at Parish Eucharist at 10am, with George preaching. There will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds on Saturday September 16 at Maigarth Farm, Mayfield Flat by kind invitation of Mr and Mrs Reg Bassett. If you’d like to help with making or serving coffee, making or selling cakes, donating raffle prizes or just helping out, please contact Rosemary Kay (01435 812959).

