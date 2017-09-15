FRIENDS OF WALDRON CHURCHES: Our support group which helps keep our two churches in good order, (The Friends of Waldron Churches) has announced dates for your diaries through the autumn.

ORGAN RECITAL: There will be an organ recital by Andrew Benians (of St Dunstan’s Mayfield) at All Saints’ on Saturday October 7 at 7pm, in support of FOWC. The programme (Timeless Organ Favourites) will include compositions by J S Bach, Vivaldi, Faurḗ, Mendelssohn, Pietro Yon and Widor. Tickets are £5 each and are available either from The Star or from Ian Dixon (01435 813363). Unreserved seats may be available on the night from 6.30pm.

TALK: Reverend Canon Paul Cox will give a talk loosely described as ecclesiastical and historical musings with the title Who Removed the Pews? which sounds thought-provoking and fun. Paul plans to examine the history of English church fabric and furnishings and there will certainly be some things which will surprise and amuse you. Tickets shortly available.

FOUR IN A BAR: The concert by the acapella group Four in a Bar which had to be rescheduled earlier in the year now has a new date. It will now take place on November 22 and will be followed by a village photographic competition and exhibition organised by Richard Fanshawe. Details to follow.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Oh please. I know it’s far too early, but I’m just passing on the information from the Friends that they will be organising the village’s Christmas Fair as usual on Saturday December 9. It will be as lovely an occasion as in the past, so just put the date in your diary and I’ll tell you more nearer the time.

SERVICES: This Sunday, both morning services will be held at All Saints’. Rev George Pitcher will preside and preach at 8am Holy Communion, and will preside at Matins at 10am, with Tim Hough preaching. There will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds tomorrow, Saturday, at Maigarth Farm, Mayfield Flat by kind invitation of Mr and Mrs Reg Bassett.

