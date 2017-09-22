STEAM UP: It’s that time again when the big beasts of steam target Waldron as their venue for the end of summer rally. The pub will host the event this Sunday and Nick and Alex will be cooking their little socks off over the barbecue (well, not literally). Leave your cars at home and please don’t try to drive through the middle of the village between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday because these bad boys are heavy and move only very slowly so can’t be avoided easily. But they are beautiful in their own way so do come and join the fun.

PUB QUIZ: Our popular pub quizzes begin for the winter season on Monday at 7.30pm. Make up your teams (up to six people) brush up your stores of useless information and come prepared for the fray. The charge of £7 per person includes a one-course hot supper.

ORGAN RECITAL: There will be an organ recital by Andrew Benians (Director of Music at St Dunstan’s Mayfield) at All Saints’ on Saturday October 7 at 7pm, in support of The Friends of Waldron Churches. Timeless Organ Favourites will include compositions by J S Bach, Vivaldi, Faurḗ, Mendelssohn, Pietro Yon and Widor. Tickets are £5 each and are available from The Star or from Ian Dixon (01435 813363). Unreserved seats may be available on the night from 6.30pm. Andrew began his musical career as a chorister at St Paul’s Cathedral and studied piano and organ at the Royal Academy of Music. He has held posts at Norwich and Chichester Cathedrals and is currently Director of the Mayfield Festival as well as pursuing a career as conductor, organ recitalist, accompanist and teacher.

HARVEST LUNCH: The Harvest Lunch will take place on Sunday October 8 from 1pm at Culverwood. Everyone is warmly invited. If you can bring either a bottle or a dish for the feast, please contact Mobbs on 01435 865376 and she will be co-ordinating the food. Fingers crossed that we will be lucky again with a warm autumn day and sunshine.

TALK: Reverend Canon Paul Cox will give a talk at All Saints’ Church at 7pm on Thursday October 19. It is loosely described as ecclesiastical and historical musings with the title Who Removed the Pews? which sounds thought-provoking and fun. Paul plans to examine the history of English church fabric and furnishings and there will certainly be some things which will surprise and amuse you. Tickets on the door and all proceeds will go to the Friends of Waldron Churches.

FOUR IN A BAR: The concert by the acapella group Four in a Bar which had to be rescheduled earlier in the year now has a new date. It will now take place on November 22 and will be followed by a village photographic competition and exhibition organised by Richard Fanshawe. More details to follow.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: I’m just passing on the information from the Friends that they will be organising the village’s Christmas Fair as usual on Saturday December 9. It will be as lovely an occasion as in the past, so just put the date in your diary and I’ll tell you more nearer the time.

SERVICES: This Sunday, both morning services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Rev George Pitcher will preside and preach at 8am Holy Communion, and will preside at Parish Eucharist at 10am, with Lucy Murdoch preaching.

