STARLIGHT STROLL: Many thanks to everyone who sponsored me for the Starlight Stroll in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice which helped me to raise £430. I will let you know the final total raised when the figure is made known.

SINGING TOGETHER: The informal singing group which gets together to sing for fun once a month will have its next meeting on Monday at the Methodist Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. All details as before. Everyone is welcome and the small charge made covers the expenses and refreshments.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Bobby Hamilton reminds us of the Neighbourhood Watch annual meeting which this year takes place on Thursday October 5 at the Lucas Hall at 7.30pm. The principal speaker is Andy Woolley, Chairman of Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council. He will be followed by Roger Francis, an international cyber security expert living locally. He has been involved in preventing cyber crime in this country and globally. He will outline how crimes are committed on line, how we can prevent them and keep our personal matters safe. Both speakers will be happy to take questions. Later Chairman Charles Gallanaugh and Bobby Hamilton will take questions on the operation of our NW. The meeting will conclude with refreshments and an opportunity to meet our neighbours. The police have warned of a gang of scammers who are ringing people to tell them that they owe taxes of about £3000. Their calls are aggressive and sound authentic, finishing with a suggestion of a meeting at a Brighton location where the tax ‘owed’ is to be handed over. If you receive such a call report it to the police via the telephone 101 number or through the website www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/

ORGAN RECITAL: There will be an organ recital by Andrew Benians (Director of Music at St Dunstan’s Mayfield) at All Saints’ on Saturday October 7 at 7pm, in support of The Friends of Waldron Churches. Timeless Organ Favourites will include compositions by J S Bach, Vivaldi, Faurḗ, Mendelssohn, Pietro Yon and Widor. Tickets are £5 each and are available from The Star or from Ian Dixon (01435 813363). Unreserved seats may be available on the night from 6.30pm. Andrew began his musical career as a chorister at St Paul’s Cathedral and studied piano and organ at the Royal Academy of Music. He has held posts at Norwich and Chichester Cathedrals and is currently Director of the Mayfield Festival as well as pursuing a career as conductor, organ recitalist, accompanist and teacher.

HARVEST LUNCH: The Harvest Lunch will take place on Sunday October 8, from 1pm at Culverwood. Everyone is warmly invited. If you can bring either a bottle or a dish for the feast, please contact Mobbs on 01435 865376 in advance as she will be co-ordinating the food. Fingers crossed that we will be lucky again with a warm autumn day and sunshine.

TALK: Reverend Canon Paul Cox will give a talk at All Saints’ Church at 7pm on Thursday October 19. It is loosely described as ecclesiastical and historical musings with the title Who Removed The Pews? in which Paul plans to examine the history of English church fabric and furnishings. There will certainly be some things which will surprise and amuse you. Tickets on the door (£5 each) and all proceeds will go to the Friends of Waldron Churches.

FOUR IN A BAR: The concert by the acapella group Four in a Bar which had to be rescheduled earlier in the year will now take place on November 22 and will be followed by the village photographic competition and exhibition (see below).

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Last year’s photographic exhibition was such a success that Richard Fanshawe has volunteered to organise it again. Entries are limited to four pictures per person, preferably A4 size and may be entered by anyone resident in Waldron or connected with the village. Four categories are proposed : landscape and architecture; portraits and people; still life and abstract; nature and animals. Please bring your entries to Rafters, Whitehouse Lane from November 1 onwards. The exhibition will be mounted and available for viewing at All Saints’ Church from Thursday 23rd November and there will be a reception with a donations bar from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday November 25. There is no fee either to exhibit your work or to view the exhibition.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: The Friends of Waldron Churches will be organising the village’s Christmas Fair as usual on Saturday December 9. It will be as lovely an occasion as in the past, with about twenty stalls, Father Christmas for the children to visit, hot chestnuts, music and mulled wine so just put the date in your diary and there’ll be more information nearer the time.

SERVICES: This Sunday, both morning services will be held at All Saints’. The Reverend Canon Paul Cox will preside and preach at 8am Holy Communion, and also at Parish Eucharist at 10am.