ORGAN FAVOURITES: Tomorrow, Saturday, evening there will be an organ recital by Andrew Benians (Director of Music at St Dunstan’s Mayfield) at All Saints’ at 7pm, in support of The Friends of Waldron Churches. Timeless Organ Favourites will include compositions by J S Bach, Vivaldi, Faurḗ, Mendelssohn, Pietro Yon and Widor. Tickets are £5 each and are available from The Star or from Ian Dixon (01435 813363). Unreserved seats may be available on the night from 6.30 pm. Andrew began his musical career as a chorister at St Paul’s Cathedral and studied piano and organ at the Royal Academy of Music. He has held posts at Norwich and Chichester Cathedrals and is currently a director of the Mayfield Festival as well as pursuing a career as conductor, organ recitalist, accompanist and teacher.

HARVEST LUNCH: The Harvest Lunch will take place this Sunday, from 1pm at Culverwood. Everyone is warmly invited. If you can bring either a bottle or a dish for the feast, please contact Mobbs on 01435 865376 in advance as she will be co-ordinating the food. Fingers crossed that we will be lucky again with a warm autumn day and sunshine.

COFFEE MORNING: Here’s a new angle on the classic coffee morning : a model railway display. Ian Dixon will be hosting the morning (10am to noon) on Saturday October 14 at Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron in aid of church funds. As usual, anyone who can help out, making and serving coffee, making or selling cakes or donating raffle prizes should contact Rosemary Kay (01435 812959). I suspect the prospect of a model railway will draw more than the usual number of gentlemen to the event and grandsons and daughters will also be welcome.

TALK: Reverend Canon Paul Cox will give a talk at All Saints’ Church at 7pm on Thursday October 19. Under the title Who Removed the Pews? Paul plans to examine the history of English church fabric and furnishings including that knotty topic which has caused so much angst among traditionalists, the fate of the pews. (I was in Canterbury Cathedral a couple of Sundays ago, not a pew in sight, I noticed). There will certainly be some things which will surprise and amuse you in Paul’s address. Tickets on the door (£5 each) and all proceeds will go to the Friends of Waldron Churches.

FOUR IN A BAR: The concert by the acapella group Four in a Bar which had to be rescheduled from a date earlier in the year will now take place on November 22 at All Saints’ starting at 7pm. The plan is to finish the concert by 8.30pm so that you can cross the road in time to have a drink or a meal (preferably pre-ordered, to help the kitchen staff) at the Star. Tickets for the concert are £5 and If you still have tickets from the original date they can be used on the new date.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Last year’s photographic exhibition was such a success that Richard Fanshawe has volunteered to organise it again. Entries are limited to four pictures per person, preferably A4 size and may be entered by anyone resident in Waldron or connected with the village. Four categories are proposed: landscape and architecture; portraits and people; still life and abstract; nature and animals. Please bring your entries to Rafters, Whitehouse Lane from November 1 onwards. The exhibition will be mounted and available for viewing at All Saints’ Church from Thursday November 23 and there will be a reception with a donations bar from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday November 25. There is no fee either to exhibit your work or to view the exhibition.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: The Friends of Waldron Churches will be organising the village’s Christmas Fair as usual on Saturday December 9. It will be as lovely an occasion as in the past, with about twenty stalls, Father Christmas for the children to visit, hot chestnuts, music and mulled wine so just put the date in your diary and there’ll be more information nearer the time.

SERVICES: This Sunday is Harvest Festival and both morning services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. The Reverend George Pitcher will preside and preach at 8am Holy Communion, and will preside also at Parish Eucharist at 10am, when the Reverend Simon Hobbs will preach. FSW (Family Support Work) especially asks for donations of food in tins or jars, dried goods, drinks, toiletries and household goods including cleaning materials. The service will be followed by the Harvest Lunch at Culverwood (see above) to which everyone is welcome.