FOUR IN A BAR: There will be a concert on Wednesday at All Saints’ Church by the a cappella group Four in a Bar. It will be a miscellany of close harmony from barbershop to sea shanties via spirituals, Irish ballads and even the Beatles. It’s an early evening concert (starting at 7.00 pm) with time to raise a glass and be out in time for dinner at the Star (pre-booking would be appreciated). Tickets are £5 in aid of the Friends of Waldron Churches available from Judith Clark on 01435 812558. If you bought tickets earlier on in the year for the first date of this concert which had to be postponed, you can still use them for this one.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Entries are invited to Waldron’s Photographic Exhibition. Four pictures per person is the limit, preferably A4 or A5 size and may be entered by anyone resident in Waldron or connected with the village. There are four categories : landscape and architecture; portraits and people; still life and abstract; nature and animals. Please bring your entries to Rafters, Whitehouse Lane from November 1 onwards. The exhibition will be mounted and open for viewing at All Saints’ Church from Thursday November 23 and there will be a reception with a bar (donations welcome) from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday November 25. There is no fee either to exhibit your work or to view the exhibition.