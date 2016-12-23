Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

ST. ANDREW’S CHURCH, JEVINGTON: On 24th December, Christmas Eve, there will be a Christingle and Crib Service, beginning at 3.00pm. We would like to welcome you, and especially children, to this Service. On Christmas Day, we shall celebrate Holy Communion at 10.00am and hope that many will come to enjoy the Service. We wish you all every possible blessing at this beautiful season

