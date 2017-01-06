A REMINDER: To all organisations in Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington to send their reports of events during the new year to me at the above address. Not to Jan Guthrie who has retired. I have taken over from her and will continue to promote your events.

THE FEAST OF EPIPHANY: Sung Eucharist at St Marys Church, Church Street, today, Friday, at 7.30pm. The visit of the Magi to Jesus will be celebrated with a sung Eucharist. All welcome.

WILLINGDON WI: Our first meeting of 2017 is on January 12 and we have the lovely Linda Carpenter singing, accompanied by her guitar. This will be a most enjoyable afternoon and visitors will be most welcome. We meet at the Memorial Hall, Church Street. If you would like more information please contact Helen James on 504313.

CAFÉ CHURCH: At Trinity Church on Sunday January 15. Come along and find out more from 10.30am.

LIFESTYLE: Meet on January 19 when our speaker is Mr J Proctor on Tekking in Nepal. Meetings held in the Memorial Hall, Church Street on the fourth Thursday of the month at 2.15pm. A small charge of 50p entrance.

