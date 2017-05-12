Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

BINGO: Eyes down for the return of our popular Family Bingo Night today, Friday, hosted by the Friends of Willingdon Community School, Broad Road. Bingo starts in the Main Hall at 7pm, with generous cash prizes available. Bring friends and family, and come join in the fun. To reserve a table call 01323 485254 or you can email friends@willingdonschool.org.uk alternatively come along on the evening. Everyone welcome.

MESSY CHURCH: The next Messy Church at St Mary’s The Virgin, Church Street is tomorrow, Saturday. See church notice board for more details.

WILLINGDON WI: At Willingdon WI’s meeting on April 13, Jacqui Easterbrook welcomed 28 members and one visitor. After correspondence from ESFWI and various reports, we had a most interesting and enlightening talk by Lesley Baker. Lesley is a lady tree surgeon, who is clearly stronger than she looks. She brought a lot of equipment with her, chain saws, ropes and harnesses, and showed us how everything operated with humour and much knowledge. We look at tree surgeons in a new light now. Please contact Helen James, our secretary, on 504313, for more information.

WILLINGDON ADVICE STORE: Need free impartial confidential and independent advice? Call advice line on 03444111444. To book an appointment telephone 842336, to visit Willingdon Parish Council, The Triangle, BN20 9PJ.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

