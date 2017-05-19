Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

TRINITY DINERS: Next meal is today, Friday, at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue. Hall open from noon for lunch at 12.30pm. To book your place please contact Jennie on 484189.

Parish Councillors’ Surgery: Saturday 20th May 2017, 0am to 11am at The Parish Office, The Triangle, Lower Willingdon.

Two Councillors will be in the office ready to answer any questions or queries you might have or just pop in to meet them and have a chat!

WILLINGDON ADVICE STORE: Need free impartial confidential and independent advice? Call advice line on 03444111444. To book an appointment telephone 842336, to visit Willingdon Parish Council, The Triangle, BN20 9PJ.

TIME OUT WITH GOD: On Sunday May 21, at 10.30am at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue. Come and join us for worship and refreshments in this quirky service with a difference. Instead of sitting in pews, we sit around tables and take part, with songs and meditation with Rev David Yule our minister.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

CREATIVE WRITING: If anyone is interested in joining a daytime creative writing class in Lower Willingdon, please contact Maureen on 485971 for more details. Or email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, Lower Willingdon, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk.

JEVINGTON AND FILCHING WI: President Rose welcomed members and two visitors to the meeting. Members voted in favour of the two topics suggested for the 2017 Resolutions and our delegate will be Jean from Meads WI. Susan informed members of many events organised by ESFWI. These included a trip on the Thames, the South of England Autumn Show, Brussels Flower Show and a vineyard trip. Our own Out and About group would be going on a guided tour of Lewes, Pavilion Tearoom and exhibition, afternoon tea at Ringmer, harbour boat trip and summer lunch at the Kings Head Horsebridge. The annual ESFWI competition is to make a card to celebrate its centenary. The next craft group at Frances house would be making flower purses. The competition for something connected to WW2 was won jointly by Edna and Mary T.

Ian Everest gave a fascinating, illustrated talk on the Women’s Land Army - a Sussex connection. Meriel Talbot a suffragette in 1917 was chosen to be the first leader but many farmers were opposed. Of special interest to WI members was the fact that Lady Denman was a very, good networker and became the director of the WLA. This meant Balcombe Park was the headquarters and Sussex became the 4th highest employer of these women. The posters were particularly interesting attempting to make the job appear more glamorous than in reality.

Our next meeting is at 2pm on Thursday June 8 in Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, L Willingdon as the hall will be used for something special that day. Michelle Ernoult will speak about The Little Honey Bee Company. Visitors are welcome to attend please just come along. For more info please see our website www.jevingtonwi.co.uk or ring Rose on 01323 849562.

