Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Meet today, Friday, when Michelle Illing will be demonstrating still life in watercolour and gouche. Wannock Village Hall from 7pm to 9pm. Visitors £4. Refreshments available.

CEMETERY MEETING: On Tuesday at 7pm in Willingdon Community School for Willingdon Parish Council.

CREATIVE WRITING: If anyone is interested to join a new daytime creative writing group, please contact Maureen on 485971 or email maureenvopping@yahoo.co.uk for more details.

