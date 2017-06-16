Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WILLINGDON ADVICE STORE: Need free impartial confidential and independent advice? Call advice line on 03444111444. To book an appointment telephone 842336, or visit Willingdon Parish Council, The Triangle.

WILLINGDON SCHOOLS: Photography Competition. Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are running a childrens competition to take photos of the village and surrounding areas and gardens. Please email them to asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com

TRIANGLE LACE CLUB: Next meet tomorrow, Saturday, in Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue from 10am to 2pm. All lace makers and beginners welcome.

WILLINGDON COUNCIL: Meetings are held at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road. The next one is Monday at 7pm , Planning Meeting and 7.30pm Recreation Meeting. Nicola 01323 489603 www.willingdonandjevington.org.uk

GLEN CHORALE: Are performing on Monday at Wannock Village hall from 2.30pm. All welcome.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Former West End actor Alan Baker will read entries in the Anderida annual Short Story and Poetry competition, which will then be judged by members on Tuesday July 11 (7.30pm) at the West Rocks Hotel, 44-46 Grand Parade, Eastbourne. The closing date for entries is July 1. Anderida welcome new members who can initially attend meetings as guests. Details can be obtained from Anderida President and Press Officer Tony Flood at 01323 471726 or tflood04@yahoo.co.uk, beginners welcome.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

TUESDAY ON THE TREES: A small group from St Mary’s Willingdon hold a short church service in the Trees Community Centre, Maywood Avenue at 10.45am, followed by refreshments. Service conducted by Rev Merriel.

SUMMER FAYRE: St Wilfrid’s Summer Fayre takes place on Saturday June 24 at St Wilfrids Church Hall from 10am to noon. Stalls include cakes, teas and coffee. We are celebrating our 55th anniversary. Please come along.

