Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

SUMMER FAYRE: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Chalk Farm Hotel, Coopers Hill, 11am to 3pm. We are a charity that gives adults with learning difficulties the opportunity to receive training and employment working in a hotel and catering. We are run by local charity EAPAG Eastbourne Area Parents Action Group. We look forward to meeting everyone at our summer fair. Come and join in the fun. Many stalls and a raffle.

PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION: Willingdon and Jevington Parish council are running a children’s competition to take photos of the village and surrounding areas and gardens. Please email them to asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com

BUTTS BROW WI: Would be pleased to welcome new members at any of their meetings. Please phone Jenny Gibbs for further details 01323 483659.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Former West End actor Alan Baker will read entries in the Anderida annual Short Story and Poetry competition, which will then be judged by members on Tuesday (7.30pm) at the West Rocks Hotel, 44-46 Grand Parade, Eastbourne. The closing date for entries is July 1. Anderida welcome new members who can initially attend meetings as guests. Further details can be obtained from Anderida President and Press Officer Tony Flood at 01323 471726 or tflood04@yahoo.co.uk , beginners welcome.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road. who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

