Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

BUTTS BROW WI: Would be pleased to welcome new members at any of their meetings. Please phone Jenny Gibbs for further details 01323 483659.

LOVE TO SING: Now recruiting for tenors and basses. Telephone Jennie on 484189 or look at our website http://downlandsingers@webplus.net

ACTION FOR CHILDREN: Takes place tomorrow, Saturday, at Trinity Church and Hall from 10am to 2.30pm. Stalls, refreshments, raffle, entertainment and much more. To be opened by Councillor Stephen Shing.

CAFÉ CHURCH: Takes place on Sunday at Trinity Church, from 10.30am. A church service with refreshments and reflection. Visitors welcome.

CONCERT: At the recent concert held by the Downland Singers the choir sang the following songs. Stating off with a rousing Sing a Song of Sixpence, followed by Leonard Cohens Hallelujah. Then choir member Denise Woodfin and her sister Jen Woodfin gave a rendering on the cello and piano of two pieces, To A Wild Rose and English Country Garden. This was followed by the choir singing Over the Rainbow and The Rose, then we had a duet by Jennie Macfadyen and Doreen Wearing on the Entertainer by Scott Joplin. Then the choir commenced with You are the New Day and Angels Watching Over Me. Then we had a short break for refreshments. The second half of the concert commenced with audience participation in a round Bella Mama which was easy to learn. Followed by the well known Sussex By the Sea and Eastbourne. Then followed an organ recital Toccacata from Suite Gothique by Leon Boelimann played by Alastair Macfadyen. Then the choir with Sweet and Low and a Michael Jackson song Heal the World. Fiona Beyer gave us a poem on Summer, with the choir following with Look to the Day and the Long Day Closes. Our final piece our signature tune Thank you for the Music. A fund raising event for Friends of DGH.

SUSSEX STRINGS: Sunday afternoon we welcomed Sussex Strings back to Trinity Church with a selection of string music. Starting with Concerto Grosso IV by Arcangelo Corelli, followed by Crisantemi by Giacomo Puccini. A selection of songs were sung by Helen Bruce included Happy Young Heart (The Sorcerer) by Gilbert and Sullivan, followed by Summertime by Hayward and Gershwin. Then the Habenera from Carmen by Bizet. I was a Young and Faithful Wife, followed by Sinfonia VII in D minor by Felix Mendelssohn. There was an encore piece played Reel Fidling by William McConnell. Which brought to an end a pleasant week end of culture and music. Proceeds from this concert are going to the Friends of the DGH.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

