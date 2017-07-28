Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

CONCERT: The Concert Orchestra are appearing at the Ninfield Proms today, Friday. More info from karenmccarthy@gmail.com. and Pat Waters <pat_waters@btinterernet.com

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Local artist Tracey King will be demonstrating at Wannock Village Hall today, Friday, between 7pm and 9pm. Her subject will be Dragonflies in Watercolour. The group meet on the last Friday of the month for talks and demonstrations in all mediums. Visitors are welcome on the night at a fee of £4 which includes refreshments. Free parking outside and disabled access. Contact details www.wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Council meetings are held at Willingdon community School. Our next meeting is on Monday when there will be a planning meeting at 7pm and amenities meeting at 7.30pm.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.