Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

MEMORY CAFE: Sunrise Senior Living launch their new memory cafe on Wednesday and welcomes folks with memory problems in an informal get together on the second Wednesday of every month at 2pm.

They will have guest speakers, in addition to their own staff with expertise in helping people live with dementia.

Please telephone 888682 to let them know if you are coming.

CONCERT: St Aidan’s Praise Singers are performing at Broadway Church, Lindfield Road, Hampden Park, on Wednesday evening at 7.15 pm.

Visitors welcome.

