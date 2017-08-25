Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

PRAYER WALK: Taking place today, Friday, at Arlington Reservoir with Father Clive Telephone 509891.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Will be holding their Annual Art Exhibition and Sale over the August Bank Holiday Weekend from today, Friday, to Monday at Wannock Village Hall. Admission is free and refreshments are available. Free parking outside and a disabled entrance at the side. Opening times are Friday 7pm to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5.30pm and Monday 10am to 4pm. We look forward to your visit. Contact details wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon Parish Council meet on Monday September 4, 7.30pm at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road. Recreation meeting.

LOVE TO SING?: The Downland Singers are recruiting tenors and basses. Join us for our workshop on Thursday September 7 at 7.30pm to 9pm, at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue. Website http;//downlandsingers@webplus.net www.facebook. com/downlandsingers/@downlandsingers.

INFORMATION DAY: On Saturday September 9, at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue, 10am to 2pm.

HISTORIC CHURCHES: Ride and Stride takes place on Saturday September 9. Visit your local church for more details.

ART EXHIBTION: And sale is taking place on Saturday September 9, from 10am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm, and Sunday September 10, from 11am to 12.3 pm and 2pm to 4pm by Bishop David in the Church Hall, Church Street.

