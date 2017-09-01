Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

CAFE CHURCH: Last week’s Café Church was a relaxing mix of music by Black Strap Molasses, poems and informal discussion on holidays and how we relax. There were prayers and one hymn. With lashings of tea and coffee, home-made scones and friendly chat where the audience participation was included in this unusual service. Our next one is on Sunday September 17, which will also be our harvest festival at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon Parish Council meeting on Monday 7.30pm. Recreation meeting at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road.

LOVE TO SING?: The Downland Singers are recruiting tenors and basses. Join us for our workshop on Thursday from 7.30pm to 9pm at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue. Website http;//downlandsingers@webplus.net. www.facebook.com/downlandsingers/@downlandsingers.

INFORMATION DAY: On Saturday September 9 at Trinity Church Hall, 10am to 2pm.

HISTORIC CHURCHES: Ride and Stride takes place on Saturday September 9. Visit your local church for more details.

ART EXHIBTION: And sale is taking place on Saturday September 9 from 10am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm; and Sunday September 10 from 11am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm. Exhibition by Bishop David in the Church Hall, Church Street.

