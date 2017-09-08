Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

PUBLIC INFORMATION DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue. There will be lots of informative displays and some activities provided by local services, groups, charities, and organisations throughout Willingdon, Wannock, Filching and Jevington. We look forward to seeing you there. There will also be opportunities to speak to members of your local council. All welcome.

COUNCILLOR SURGERY: At the Parish Office Saturday September 16, 10am to 11am. Two of your local parish councillors will be in the office to answer any questions or queries you might have. Or just pop in the say hello and meet them.

PARISH WALK: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council invite you to join the Parish Walk on Sunday September 24 at 2pm. Meet at the Windmill, Park Croft. Join us for a gentle walk to Jevington from the Windmill across the downs through Wannock and Filching and back again to the Windmill where refreshments will be kindly provided by the Windmill. Please ensure you have suitable footwear, as some of the paths could be muddy. Feel free to bring family, friends and well behaved four legged friends. Free event, all welcome.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

ride and stride: Historic Churches Ride and Stride takes place tomorrow, Saturday. Visit your local church for more details.

ART EXHIBTION: And sale is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm and Sunday from 11am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm. Exhibition by Bishop David in the Church Hall, Church Street, Willingdon.

CAFE CHURCH: Our next Cafe Church is on Sunday September 17, which will also be our harvest festival at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue.

