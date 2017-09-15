Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

COUNCILLOR SURGERY: At the Parish Office tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 11am. Two of your local parish councillors will be in the office to answer any questions or queries you might have. Or just pop in the say hello and meet them.

PARISH WALK: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council invite you to join the Parish Walk on Sunday September 24 at 2pm. Meet at the Windmill, Park Croft. Join us for a gentle walk to Jevington from the Windmill across the downs through Wannock and Filching and back again to the Windmill where refreshments will be kindly provided by the Windmill. Please ensure you have suitable footwear, as some of the paths could be muddy. Feel free to bring family, friends and well behaved four legged friends. Free event, all welcome.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

HARVEST: At Café Church on Sunday at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, from 10.30am. An informal service with audience participation and refreshments. This will be followed by a harvest lunch. Visitors welcome.

LIFESTYLE MEETING: On September 21 our speaker is Mrs C Duffin on Prison Governor. Meetings are held at 2.15pm in the Memorial Hall, Church Street. Admission 50p to include tea and biscuits. All welcome.

WILLINGDON FLOWER CLUB: Setting the Scene was the title of the demonstration on September 1. Lynn Purdy led us through several different scenarios depicting various situations culminating with a stage full of beautiful, vivid, colourful displays. Lynn’s first arrangement incorporated a homemade trellis and a variety of garden foliage. She then added various height deep orange roses followed by dark russet zinnias. Very effective. Kindling wood was then used to make a linear arrangement with frosted ivy and foliage, gypsophila and gerbera. She then used an unusual arrangement in the tray of a fire grate. Red Gladioli were used to interpret flames with begonia leaves and hellebore sprayed black, to depict soot. The next floral display was a celebration of Christmas with Pink Champagne using a tall glass with pink carnations, pink hydrangea and pittosporum. The last displays were within large greetings cards, again home made. They were very attractive with a red and green theme. A cut out Christmas tree was decorated with foliage and berries and hung with a hook on a decorated board. The completed displays were colourful and imaginative leaving the members with lots of ideas for the coming months. It was certainly setting the scene. The lovely displays were raffled to lucky members and visitors at the end.

The chairman, Margaret, had greeted new members and visitors to the afternoon and an enjoyable and entertaining time had been had by everyone. She announced that the new Flower Arranger Magazine 2018 has to be ordered and paid for by November. Numerous coming events were displayed on the notice boards. The meeting culminated with delicious tempting home-made cakes and tea.

The next club meeting is on October 6 with a demonstration entitled Sussex Life by Gill Sadler with a competition called Halloween. The next practice meeting is on September 15. Information from Margaret Lainchbury, chairman on 01323 484347.

