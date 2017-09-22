Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

STEPHEN’S TAKAWAY: In Lower Willingdon is closing after 45 years in the catering industry. Stephen and Oi Lin are retiring from catering but will continue with work in the local community. We shall miss their lovely Chinese meals. Happy retirement.

PARISH WALK: On Sunday, meet at Willingdon Windmill, Park Croft at 2pm. On the boundary of Polegate and Willingdon.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: On Friday September 29, Tony Neild will be showing us how to paint a scene from Mull in Pen and Wash. Meeting held at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road, Wannock, from 7pm to 9pm. Visitors welcome £4 entry.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.